Early morning shooting at Sanford bar leaves one dead, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man is dead after a Saturday shooting at a Sanford bar, officials from the Sanford Police Department said.

Police said they responded to Mama Coot's Place on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard around 2:46 a.m. When they arrived, officers found an injured man, identified as 28-year-old Derek Williams, authorities said.

A news release states that Williams was given medical attention by the Sanford Fire Department, but he eventually died from his wounds.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with any information to contact Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477 or by visiting crimeline.org.

