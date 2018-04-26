Man accused of shooting at Marion County deputy

The scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Marion County on April 26, 2018.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is accused of shooting at a Marion County deputy Thursday morning, according to officials from the Sheriff's Office.

A spokeswoman said the deputy was assigned to hold the scene of a death investigation around 11 a.m. in the 7900 block of NW 39th Avenue Road when the deputy heard gunshots. When the deputy confronted the man, the man ignored commands and shot at the deputy, according to officials.

Authorities said the deputy was not shot and he did not return fire.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting was reported about 2 miles away from Fessenden Elementary School. The school was put on a code red as a precaution, but the campus community was not involved in the incident, officials said.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.