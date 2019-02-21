Shore-based shark fishing faces new regulations starting July 1

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission met in Gainesville for its February meeting and approved changes to shark fishing regulations.

To increase the chance of survival for released sharks, under the new rule, removing a shark from the water is no longer permitted on shore or on a vessel.

According to the FWC press release, the new changes will go into effect July 1 and include the following regulations:

Creating a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit. CHANGE: This permit will be required for all shore-based shark anglers age 16 and older, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license.

CHANGE: Requiring those under 16 to take the educational requirement associated with the permit unless they are fishing with an adult who already holds the permit.

Prohibiting chumming when fishing for any species from the beach.

Requiring immediate release of prohibited shark species when fishing from the shore. CHANGE: Requiring anglers to cut the leader, line or hook to prevent delaying release of prohibited species.

Requiring that prohibited shark species remain in the water, when fishing from shore or from a vessel.

Requiring the use of non-offset, non-stainless steel circle hooks to target or harvest sharks when using live or dead natural bait, when fishing from shore and from a vessel.

Requiring the possession/use of a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook when targeting sharks, when fishing from shore or a vessel.

Defining beach, chumming and shore-based shark fisher. CHANGE: Includes changes to how shore-based shark fisher is defined.

Cleaning up and updating the current rule language.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.