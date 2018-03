ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews responded to a home at 5925 Harrington Dr. after a sinkhole opened up in a backyard Sunday, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the sinkhole, which is approximately 20 feet by 30 feet and 13 feet deep, is affecting one home.

The sinkhole has been secured, OCFR crews said.

