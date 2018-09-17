Car-sized sinkhole opens up on Stetson University campus

A sinkhole opened up on the Stetson University campus on Sept. 17, 2018.

DeLAND, Fla. - A sinkhole opened up on a grassy area on the Stetson University campus Monday morning, according to a city of DeLand spokesman.

Community information specialist Chris Graham said the hole is near the Historic Henry A. DeLand House Museum, which is being monitored for possible issues.

The hole, which Graham said is big enough to fit a car inside, is not impacting classes or campus operations nor are any evacuations underway.

