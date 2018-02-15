Sinkholes open in The Villages, threaten homes

A sinkhole threatens two homes in The Villages.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Several sinkholes, the largest of which is nearly 20 feet across and 35 feet deep, are threatening at least two homes in The Villages, officials said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the holes opened at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace.

Deputies said utilities to four homes near the largest hole have been disconnected for the safety of emergency management officials, who are investigating.

One of the sinkholes reaches far underneath a house, which has visible cracks in it, officials said.

Deputies said workers at a nearby golf course are trying to drain a man-made lake to help the situation.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.