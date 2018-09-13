Sleuthing mother tracks down teen son's accused 42-year-old rapist, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - With help from a Flagler County woman, her 16-year-old son's alleged 42-year-old rapist was arrested Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Victor Williams -- a former social services contractor with a history of seeking sex from minors --is accused of drugging and raping a 16-year-old boy, according to the Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The victim was found passed out on his doorstep Tuesday morning, officials said. After he was brought inside he told his mother he snuck out to meet up with an "older guy" Monday night, deputies said. The victim's mother said he was bruised on his back and bleeding. He was also very "out of it," slurring his words and having trouble standing on his own, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim told his mother, "I think I was raped," but he didn't want to go to the hospital.

The victim said that while he was at the suspect's Palm Coast home, Williams made him a margarita, gave him a "Xanax" and offered to buy him alcohol. Williams also game the teen another orange pill, according to the report.

The teen's mother told deputies she agreed not to take her son to the hospital if he told her where the suspect's house was, which was a ruse to get more information and find the suspect. She was able to track down the address and phone number of the suspect and call him, she told deputies.

During the call, the victim's mother confronted Williams, asking him if he raped her son, according to the arrest report. The victim's aunt was a witness to the phone call.

“He was at your house Monday night, he is 16 and a half years old," she told Williams, who responded,

“Who the 18 year old?”

Williams claimed, according to the report, that the teen said he was 18 on the dating app where they met. After the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the 16-year-old, the boy's mother asked if Williams understood what consensual meant, and he said he did, according to the report.

The mother, again, used a ruse, saying she would not contact law enforcement if Williams would tell her if he had sex with the boy, adding she would only use the information to discipline her son, the report said.

Williams said "yes" he did, according to the report.

Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team arrested Williams Thursday on a warrant without incident.

Williams is charged with sexual battery on a victim under 18 years old and providing drugs and alcohol to a minor.

In May 2017, Williams was arrested during an undercover Volusia County Sheriff's Office operation focusing on men seeking sex from children. During that operation, undercover detectives posed as 13-and 15-year-old boys and girls. According to the Sheriff's Office, he was out on bond related to that arrest when he is accused of sexually battering the teen.

After his arrest, deputies said they were working to develop a list of Williams' past clients as a Palm Coast social services contractor to determine if any of the children he was in contact with were targeted.

“This repeat sex predator is off the streets and locked up in our jail thanks to the great job by our deputies,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope the courts keep him in jail so he can not hurt another child and that he goes to prison for a very long time.”

