'Slow the f--- down:' Man points gun at driver in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man who thought another driver was speeding through his neighborhood brandished a gun at that man and his family and told him to "slow the f--- down," according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The victim said he was driving on Woodbine Street with his fiancee and two young daughters around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man, later identified as Roy Helton, flagged down his truck, the report said.

"Slow the f--- down," Helton told the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim told Helton that he was driving the speed limit, then Helton pulled out a chrome pistol from his right pocket and pointed it at the victims, police said.

Witnesses corroborated the series of events that the victim provided, according to authorities.

Police said they found Helton at his home on Woodbine Street. His wife, who was on the phone with Helton during the altercation, said her husband is diabetic and was likely irritable because he had not eaten, according to the affidavit.

Helton denied pointing a gun at the family, although he did admit he owns a firearm similar to the one witnesses described, the report said.

Helton, 63, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

