Small plane crashes in Port Orange neighborhood, officials say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Firefighters were working to extricate a victim from a small plane that crashed in the Spruce Creek Fly In neighborhood in Port Orange on Tuesday night, officials said.

Crews said the plane went down in the backyard of a home on Taxiway Echo around 7:40 p.m.

Volusia County Fire Rescue said two people were on the plane, but their conditions are unknown.

No other details were immediately released.

