Small plane crashes into Fort Lauderdale condo building

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Helicopter video shows a small plane that was towing a banner has crashed into a condominium building in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration siad that the crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. Friday at 3015 N. Ocean Blvd. The plane, a Piper Pa-25 aircraft, took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, according to the FAA.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told News 6 sister station WPLG the plane crashed between the 16th and 17th floors of the building and then landed on a neighboring pool deck below. Gollen reportedly said the building was occupied but no residemts were hurt, though the buidling was evacuated.

The plane's pilot has been confirmed dead, according to 7 News. It's unknown if there were any passengers on the plane.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

