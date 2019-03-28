News

Smear campaign: Is there more than one way to slice a bagel?

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

There’s only one way to slice a bagel, right?

According to a recent tweet, people in St. Louis secretly slice their bagels like you would a loaf of bread. 

How can this be? I mean they would still taste the same but can you fathom eating a bagel this way?

Panera bagels are in the photo and the company tweeted it isn't quite sure what to make of it, either. 

 

Of course, the internet reacted. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not all reactions were bad.

 

 

 

 

