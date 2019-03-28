Smear campaign: Is there more than one way to slice a bagel?

There’s only one way to slice a bagel, right?

According to a recent tweet, people in St. Louis secretly slice their bagels like you would a loaf of bread.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

How can this be? I mean they would still taste the same but can you fathom eating a bagel this way?

Panera bagels are in the photo and the company tweeted it isn't quite sure what to make of it, either.

Our team is divided over here. Do other people slice their bagel Bread Co style? https://t.co/NbdZjj6G6C — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 27, 2019

Of course, the internet reacted.

okay i live in St. louis and would like to clarify that we are not ALL sociopaths — pony starwars (@tigersgoroooar) March 27, 2019

It's my coworker's birthday! I served her cake St. Louis style: pic.twitter.com/oyalpoypzL — Micah Gordon (@MicahJGordon) March 27, 2019

This feels like something that should get a person sent to Gitmo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 27, 2019

This is an embarrassment to the whole sliced foods community. — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) March 27, 2019

This is the best thing since sliced bagels. — Chris Turner (@Turner12108) March 28, 2019

What the ...? Way to ruin a bagel! — Edwina M (@mom2kmt) March 28, 2019

I wouldn't even know how to slice an onion for these things. — Chris P (@cpalafoutas) March 27, 2019

Not all reactions were bad.

Hey but as a diabetic I have been told to _never_ eat bagels but with a bread sliced one I could pick out a reasonable portion and keep my blood sugar down, And anyway I don't get why a big wodge of dough is so sacred! — Lucy Kemnitzer (@lucykemnitzer) March 27, 2019

I'm not into bagels but I like this idea — Divalatina (@Divalatinawow) March 28, 2019

