Snapchat threat leads to arrest of 13-year-old student

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student Sunday after the student posted a threat to social media, deputies said.

Deputies were notified Saturday of a school threat posted to Snapchat by a seventh grade student at Storm Grove Middle School.

Officials worked through the night to identify the student. They were eventually led to Sunny Isles, Florida.

Deputies found a 13-year-old who was staying with his mother. The student was arrested and transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce, deputies said.

According to officials, the student is being charged with making written threats to kill, which is a felony charge.

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, “This is our third arrest in as many weeks related to threats against schools on social media. We take each one of these threats seriously, with our team working all night for a peaceful resolution in this case. We want to assure parents that this student will not be in school Monday and that we work hard every single day to ensure the safety of our entire district.”

