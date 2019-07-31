Snickers joins conversation to move Halloween date, offers 1 million free candy bars

© LAKANA

Free Snickers? Yes, please. But it comes at the price.

Snickers officials tweeted that if the federal government moves Halloween to the last Saturday in October, it will give away 1 million free Snickers bars.

For those of you who want the spooky holiday moved, that’s a win-win situation.

A petition was started on Change.org in 2018 by the Halloween & Costume Association, but it has recently gained steam to with more than 123,000 signatures to not have Halloween on Oct. 31.

The petition wants the date changed to help create a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

When Halloween falls on a weekday, it presents challenges for parents and kids who juggle work, getting their children dressed and out the door, as well as getting the kids to bed after a night of sugary treats and then back up again the next morning for school.

While the petition wants the government to make the change, Halloween is not a federal holiday.

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019

