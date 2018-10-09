Soldier pretends to only speak French after being found AWOL at OIA, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Army soldier who had gone AWOL was found in a unauthorized area of Orlando International Airport then pretended to only speak French and punched an officer who tried to get him to leave, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers received a call from Greater Orlando Aviation Authority employees about Mikael King, 20, who was blocking an unauthorized roadway and "acting strangely" shortly before midnight on Sunday.

King was asked if he spoke English and in response said "le French" several times, according to the report.

The affidavit stated officers found military identification in King's wallet and discovered King was absent from his post after contacting military police at Fort Stewart Military Base in Georgia. Officers said theyu believe he pretended to be French because he went AWOL.

Officers attempted to search a bag King had with him and when they asked King to sit on the curb, King said "make me," according to the affidavit. Officers attempted to physically move King when he spun around and punched an officer three or four times, the report said.

Officials said officers tasered King until he was on his stomach and then attempted to put his arms behind his back to handcuff him. King violently pulled away from officers, according to the affidavit.

One officer suffered a fractured finger during the altercation. The report said King sustained bruises on his face during his fall to the ground.

King was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, attempted aggravated battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence. He has been trespassed from OIA.

