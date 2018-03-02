Some Seminole County subdivisions under precautionary boil-water advisory

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A precautionary boil-water advisory is in effect for some Seminole County subdivisions, according to Utilities Inc. of Florida.

Officials said residents in the Weathersfield, Goldie Manor, Trailwoods and Oakland Hills subdivisions are affected.

The advisory was put into effect Thursday because of a pressure drop below 20 PSI within the potable water system that serves the communities, officials said. This occurrence was the result of a mechanical failure at the water treatment facility.

"We are requesting as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled," Utilities Inc. said. "A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used."

Officials said the precautionary boil-water notice will remain in effect until a satisfactory bacteriological survey is received. A rescission notice will be issued separately once the advisory has been lifted.

Affected customers with a valid telephone number on file with the utility will receive this information via recorded message, officials said.

