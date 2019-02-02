Southwest Airlines cancels nearly 100 flights after apparent suicide at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nearly 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Saturday after an apparent suicide at Orlando International Airport, officials said.

Southwest Airlines had canceled 49 inbound flights and 45 outbound flights as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an update from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. Officials said the numbers could change.

Flight departures and arrivals were delayed by an average of four hours earlier Saturday, Southwest Airlines said in a statement. The airline added although that time has been greatly reduced, customers could still expect some delays.

Southwest Airlines is encouraging customers to check southwest.com for their flight status.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority added that Delta, Alaska and Air Canada were other airlines affected by the stoppage.

