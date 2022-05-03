WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Bill Nelson testifies about $26 billion NASA budget

WASHINGTON – NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will testify Tuesday on Capitol Hill about the space agency’s budget.

NASA has requested $26 billion for fiscal year 2023.

The money would fund future moon missions and keep the space station in operation through 2030.

Nelson is scheduled to testify at 10 a.m. You can watch his testimony in the video player atop this page.