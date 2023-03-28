Soyuz spacecraft undocks from International Space Station

The uncrewed Roscosmos Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station early Tuesday following a coolant leak last year, according to NASA.

NASA officials said the spacecraft is now headed for an automated, parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin launched aboard the Soyuz in September 2022, the agency stated.

However, a coolant leak sprung up on the Soyuz during an attempted spacewalk in December 2022, and NASA announced that a replacement Soyuz MS-23 was launched to the ISS in February 2023 to return the team to Earth later this year.

A cause of the coolant leaks impacting the MS-22 spacecraft remains under investigation by Roscosmos engineers, NASA said.

