WATCH LIVE: NASA panel holds first meeting on UFO study

A NASA panel studying UFOs is holding its first meeting Wednesday morning before publishing a report later this summer.

The independent team was formed last year to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future.

NASA considered this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

UAPs are defined by NASA as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and will last about four hours.

Watch live at the top of this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: