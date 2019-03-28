NASA astronauts get on with the job, spacewalk set for Friday

Expedition 59 astronaut Nick Hague and Christina Koch of NASA fist pump while getting their Sokol suit pressure checked prior to launch on a Soyuz rocket with Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - After much ado about who would be spacewalking outside the International Space Station, the show must go on.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague will exit the Quest airlock just after 8 a.m. Friday to continue swapping batteries outside the space station, work Hague and fellow NASA astronaut Anne McClain started last week.

The spacewalk, also known called extravehicular activity or EVA, is scheduled to last six and a half hours.

The spacewalking duo will install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station’s solar arrays. A week ago, Hague and McClain replaced aging batteries in the same area.

Friday's upgrade would have been completed by McClain and Koch -- the first all women EVA -- but after completing last week's spacewalk, McClain said she felt most comfortable working in the medium spacesuit instead of the large and Koch required the same suit. Another medium suit is on board the space station but NASA officials said it would take about 12 hours of work to prepare so Hague was reassigned to Friday's spacewalk. Read more about the reasoning behind the decision here.

People were critical of the NASA's decision to replace Hague for McClain. Of the 214 EVAs conducted since 1998, only 13 included women. Koch will become the 14th female spacewalker Friday. NASA officials responded to the backlash, saying an all-female spacewalk is inevitable.

What to look out for: NASA will stream the EVA at NASA.gov. To tell the spacewalkers apart, look for the strips. Hague will be wearing the suit with red stripes. Koch's spacesuit will not have stripes.

Another spacewalk for additional upgrades to the space station is scheduled for April 8.

