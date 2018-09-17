Here's what we know about the SpaceX BFR

SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle. The company will annouce who it is on Monday, September 17. (Image: SpaceX)

It’s been called the Big Freaking Rocket, the Big Falcon Rocket and nicknamed the BFR. SpaceX’s newest spacecraft and rocket under development will eventually replace the Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9 and the Dragon capsule, CEO Elon Musk said last year. It’s also a major part of Musk’s plan to colonize Mars.

On Thursday, SpaceX announced that a private citizen would launch on the yet-to-be completed rocket on a mission around the moon. The company will reveal the mystery passenger on Monday during a live webcast.

SpaceX also shared a new rendering of the BFR spaceship, which looks significantly different from the drawings shown last year during Musk’s presentation at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia.

During the presentation Musk gave an update on the BFR development, saying the name was still a work in progress. Musk said by focusing on BFR as a replacement for SpaceX’s other two rockets and the Dragon spacecraft the company could devote more resources to the reusable BFR.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy compared to the future BFR. (Image: SpaceX)

The BFR rocket and spaceship will be fully reusable, Musk said, meaning the hardware will land and be reflown on multiple missions.

"It's like the upper stage of Falcon and Dragon are combined," Musk said of the design of BFR.

Compared to the Falcon Heavy rocket, which stands at almost 230 feet tall, the future BFR will measure more than 320 feet. The BFR will be powered at launch by 31 Raptor engines producing 5,400 tons of thrust and capable of lifting 4,400 tons into space. The sleek white spaceship atop the booster will be more than 150 feet long and almost 30 feet wide, according to Musk’s 2017 presentation, adding that the payload bay is 8 stories tall.

One of the big differences between the rendering posted Thursday by SpaceX and the one Musk showed last September at IAC is the added wing on the spacecraft. During IAC, Musk said the BFR's single triangle-shaped Delta wing was designed so the spacecraft can land "anywhere in the solar system." The most recent image appears to have a wing opposite the Delta wing.

The interior of the SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket presented by Elon Musk in 2017. (Image: SpaceX)

The spaceship appears to be powered by seven engines in the newest sketch, while the one Musk revealed last year had four vacuum engines and two sea-level engines.

Musk said earlier this year that SpaceX will begin testing just the spaceship portion of the BFR in 2019, and that the full system could be ready for deep space travel by 2022.

However, the SpaceX founder is known for his more optimistic timelines. SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, who is known for estimated dates that are more realistic, said during a TED Talk in April that BFR would launch "within a decade, I'm sure."

Shotwell said even after development is complete for BFR, SpaceX will continue to use Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy until its customers, which include NASA, the U.S. Air Force and private companies, widely accept their new vehicle.



“We’re going to keep to continue flying Falcon 9’s and Falcon Heavy’s until there is absolute widespread acceptance of BFR,” Shotwell told TED curator Chris Anderson.

BFR is designed for trips to Mars and beyond. According to Musk, the spaceship could shuttle about 100 passengers to the red planet.

SpaceX also said the rocket could be capable of global transportation flying travelers from New York to halfway across the world in 30 minutes for the price of a first-class ticket. That business plan will also help SpaceX fund launching to Mars.

Watch the video below to see what Shotwell described as "space travel for Earthlings."

The BFR will be manufactured at a facility near the Los Angeles Harbor on 19 acres of port land SpaceX has leased. That facility is under construction. Due to its size, the rocket will require an oceangoing barge to travel to launch sites.

