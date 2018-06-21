Martian dust storm goes global

A dust storm of gigantic proportions is taking over Mars.

NASA's Opportunity rover has had its science operations suspended pending the storm as tiny dust particles have taken over much of the planet over the last two weeks.

The rover is on the red planet studying Martian soil at the Gale Crater.

Scientists say the rover is expected to remain largely unaffected by the dust.

Meanwhile, the Opportunity rover is feeling the same effects on another side of the planet.

NASA scientists say the storm has them asking how these type of storms last for months at a time, while others last only a week.

Researchers say this storm will provide them with a wealth of information about dust storms on Mars.

The last storm of global magnitude to hit Mars was in 2007, five years before the Curiosity landed.



