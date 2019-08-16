NASA to make moon lander announcement in Alabama; Texas isn't happy about it

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be in Alabama on Friday to provide an update on where NASA stands on its goal to send humans back to the moon by 2024 under the Artemis program.



On Friday at 3:10 p.m. Bridenstine will talk about the lander that will carry humans from the lunar gateway, a concept similar to the International Space Station, down to the moon’s surface.



As first reported by Politico, Bridenstine is expected to announce that two-thirds of the commercial lander will be overseen at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and the other third in Houston. This has ruffled the feather of some Texas senators and lawmakers.



During the Apollo program, crewed oversight operations were held at Houston’s Johnson Space Center, which is still home to the U.S. astronaut training center and other human mission operations.



Ahead of Bridenstine’s visit to the Huntsville facility, Texas senators and U.S. Rep. Brian Babin wrote a letter to the administrator, urging him to reconsider.



“While the Marshall Flight Center specializes in rocketry and spacecraft propulsion, and is undoubtedly the leader in these areas, it is the Johnson Space Center, which has been and continues to be, ground zero for human space exploration,” the letter read.



The senators and congressman requested Bridenstine “hold off on any formal announcements” until they have been briefed on the matter, according to the letter.

Babin was scheduled to be in attendance Friday for the update, along with Alabama Republican U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks and Robert Aderholt and Tennessee U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, also a Republican.

Several hours before the event, however, Babin's press secretary confirmed that the congressman will no longer attend.

"Congressman Babin will not be in attendance today at Marshall Space Flight Center," Babin's press secretary Sarah Reese said in an email to News 6. "When or if Administrator Bridenstine makes an announcement regarding the Artemis lunar lander program, Congressman Babin will be ready to provide an official statement at that time."

The lawmakers still attending are expected to speak alongside Bridenstine.



Bridenstine has been on a tour of NASA facilities involved in the new moon program.



On Thursday, he made a stop in New Orleans at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, where parts of NASA’s powerful rocket that is expected to launch humans to the moon and beyond is under construction.



The Space Launch System has been in development since before the end of the space shuttle program in 2011 and is about 90% complete, Bridenstine said during his visit. The first launch, known as Artemis-1, from Kennedy Space Center, is currently on track for the end of next year, according to NASA.

In March, the Trump administration instructed NASA to shave four years off the agency’s timeline to return humans to the moon. Since then, NASA has been awarding contracts to commercial companies to develop landers and other hardware to meet that new deadline.

Artemis is expected to cost $20 billion to $30 million over the next five years.

