Share your Apollo 11, space exploration memories with News 6

A space-boot print on the moon from astronaut Neil Armstrong or Buzz Aldrin taken on July 20, 1969.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, News 6 is celebrating the legacy of American space exploration and wants to hear what influence the U.S. space program has had on you.

In the 50 years since July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to land on the moon, NASA has continued to explore the universe through robotic and human exploration.

U.S. high school seniors have never lived a day without an astronaut in space on the International Space Station and, as NASA plans to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, a new generation will have memories of a very different moon landing.

With that in mind, WKMG News 6 wants to hear from you. Were you alive for the first moon landing? What do you remember about watching the first steps taken on another celestial body? Where were you and who did you experience that with?

For those who weren't around or are too young to remember the Apollo 11 moon landing we want to hear from you, too.

Is there a space shuttle launch that you witnessed or did you see a photo taken by a NASA spacecraft -- such as the Hubble Space Telescope or NASA's Saturn probe Cassini --, that changed the way you think about space exploration? Tell us about that moment and what it meant to you.

