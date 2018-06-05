SpaceX delays plan to send space tourists around the moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is pumping the brakes on its plan to send tourists into space.

SpaceX was hoping to send two earthlings around the moon by the end of 2018, but that timetable has been pushed to at least the middle of 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The private company's CEO, Elon Musk, announced the project more than a year ago, but there have been several delays since then.

Among the delays is the fact that the Falcon Heavy rocket had its maiden -- and only -- voyage in February.

SpaceX is also predicting a drop in its number of launches next year.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space early Monday, sending a large communications satellite into orbit.

