WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Starhopper ready for second hop test

SpaceX is planning to test its prototype spacecraft, nicknamed "Starhopper" Monday evening in South Texas, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Starhopper is a small scale test version of Starship, SpaceX's interplanetary spacecraft in development. Starship will launch from Kennedy Space Center as soon as next year.

Wednesday's test will be the second for Starhopper at the Boca Chica, Texas, facility. In July, SpaceX conducted the first test hop of the spacecraft and landing.

Musk said the flight was a success but it's unclear how high the vehicle flew.

"Water towers *can* fly," he said. He also shared views of the launch that were captured by a nearby drone and a camera near the Raptor engine.

Musk said in a tweet that Starhopper's flight could happen around 6 p.m. ET.

[LabPadre is at the Texas facility live streaming the test flight. Watch live in the video player at the top of this story.]

If all goes well, the spaceship prototype will launch to 500 feet and then touch back down.

A prototype of Starship is also being constructed in Cocoa. SpaceX plans to move the 16-story spaceship 20 miles to NASA's Kennedy Space Center possibly as soon as this fall, a News 6 public records request revealed.

In a tweet last month, SpaceX founder Elon Musk indicated that both Starship protoypes could be ready to "fly" in September or October.

Ultimately, SpaceX plans to mount Starship on the top of a large booster rocket called Super Heavy, powered by 31 Raptor enginers, creating a 400-foot-tall spacecraft. It's SpaceX's fully reusable spacecraft designed for human and spacecraft launches to the moon and Mars.

SpaceX plans to land Starship at Landing Zone 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Super Heavy will touch down on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean several miles offshore.

According to the environmental impact report, SpaceX eventually plans to launch the spaceship about 24 times a year.

