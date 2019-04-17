The true meaning behind April's full pink moon

ORLANDO, Fla. - The April full pink moon is upon us, and the name seems to suggest it will be a different color.

The full pink moon will rise Thursday evening just before sunset and then reach 100 percent fullness at 7:12 a.m. Friday. It will be a sight to see, but it won't be pink like the name may lead you to believe.

Native Americans named each full moon based on what would happen during that time of the year.

For April, that meant wild ground phlox would bloom as spring's first blooms, which happened to be pink.

Sorry to disappoint, but it will still be a great time to check out the night's sky, since more than just the full moon will be in view.

Want to see the Orion constellation? According to Globe at Night, the easiest way to find Orion is to look in the west to southwest sky for three bright stars close together in almost a straight line.

This is known as Orion's Belt, which is one of the most recognizable parts of the constellation next to supergiants Rigel and Betelgeuse, which appear blue and red.

It's also the right time for the beginning of the Lyrid meteor shower. Although the full moon will brighten the sky too much to see the meteors, the shower won't peak until April 22 into April 23. So wait a few days for the moon to be a little less glamorous, and you may get lucky enough to see little pieces of Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher that have been observed for more than 2,600 years.

Although the meteors are very unpredictable, we learned from EarthSky.org that the best time to try and see them will be a few hours before dawn.

So there we have it: No pink moon, but the sky is big enough for more than just one show. Happy viewing, and don't forget to share your pictures with News 6.



