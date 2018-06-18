WATCH LIVE: Trump hosts National Space Council meeting

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will host the third meeting of the National Space Council at the White House Monday since it was re-established last year.

Few details about the purpose of the meeting have been released. The White House will stream the meeting live after 11:40 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the National Space Council, hosted the second council meeting in February at Kennedy Space Center. The first council meeting happened last October at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia.

Members of the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group including SpaceX President Gweynne Shotwell, United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno and NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin were among those in attendance.

Multiple news outlets have reported that the third council meeting will happen at the White House to join Trump in signing a new directive to address the growing issue of space traffic.

Pence announced in April at the 34th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs that the new policy would give the Commerce Department authority, not the FAA, to direct "space situational awareness data to satellite operators," SpaceNews.com reported.

According to LaunchSpace.com, a continuing education organization for space professionals, it won't be long before a new line of employment opens up similar to air traffic controllers, but for space.

Space traffic controllers would "detect and report possible conjunctions between pairs of operating spacecraft and between spacecraft and debris," according to LaunchSpace.com.

Since the late 1950s the number of space debris or "space junk" has grown to more than 500,000 pieces of debris, according to NASA.

