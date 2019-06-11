Space News

What aurora borealis looks like from space

NASA astronaut shares photos from ISS

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Christina Koch/Twitter)

Can you imagine what it would be like to see the mesmerizing aurora borealis from space?

Well now you can, because NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared photos Monday on Twitter of just that.

Koch’s photo shows two Russian spacecraft at the International Space Station with a breathtaking light show below. 

We could see more amazing photos from Koch, as she is scheduled to remain on the ISS until February 2020. 

 

