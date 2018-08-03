Who will fly NASA's first commercial crew missions? Big reveal set for Friday

Vice President Pence and NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Bob Behnken, examine the type of pressure suit helmet to be worn as crews travel to the International Space Station aboard the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

HOUSTON - Next year, NASA will begin sending astronauts to space from Cape Canaveral again after an eight year gap. The space agency will announce Friday in Houston which of the four commercial crew astronauts will be on board the first of those launches with crew.

Boeing and SpaceX were awarded a $6 billion contract three years ago to develop spacecraft to become the replacement vehicles to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Those spacecraft, SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's CST-100, are currently months away from their first uncrewed test flights from Cape Canaveral. The first launches with astronauts on board are expected next year.

Four commercial crew astronauts -- Robert Behnken, Eric Boe, Douglas Hurley and Sunita Williams -- have been training on both private space companies' capsules. However, on Friday NASA will announce at Johnson Space Center which craft the astronauts will launch in.

All four commercial crew are experienced astronauts with multiple trips to the ISS between them.

Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer and Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana will join NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Boeing and SpaceX officials to make the crew announcement.

According to NASA's most recent target test flight dates, SpaceX is expected to have the Crew Dragon certified for human spaceflight no earlier than April 2019, and Boeing's craft will be certified by the middle of next year. Because of that, the astronauts selected for one spacecraft or the other will be the first to launch from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

News 6 is at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston for the announcement Friday morning. Check back for updates and follow live updates below as we learn who will be the first astronauts to launch from Cape Canaveral again after eight years.

