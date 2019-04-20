SpaceX Crew Dragon suffers anomaly at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffered an anomaly during a routine test fire at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Saturday afternoon, the 45th Space Wing confirmed today, according to an article in FLORIDA TODAY.

The Crew Dragon capsule SpaceX was preparing for a launch abort test from the Cape.

They launch the Falcon 9 then cause a problem to trigger the capsule to be jettisoned away from the rocket carrying the astros to safety.

That was the final test scheduled before for a launch with crew Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

SpaceX statement released a statement on the anomaly, per CBS space correspondent Bill Harwood.

“Earlier today, SpaceX conducted a series of engine tests on a Crew Dragon test vehicle on our test stand at Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "The initial tests completed successfully but the final test resulted in an anomaly on the test stand."

