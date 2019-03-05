Sparks fly at meeting on I-4 Ultimate Project

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents who live near the Ultimate I-4 Project said they've had enough of the loud noise, dirt and vibrations the massive construction project is bringing to their community.

They made their concerns known at the College Park Neighborhood Association meeting on Monday night.

"The noise late at night -- the police have to be called for disturbing the peace," resident Christine Tutone said.

She stood up at the meeting and asked a representative from the Florida Department of Transportation what crews are going to be doing to reduce the noise.

"The whole house shakes. You can hear the echo through the attic," she said.

Her comments created tension as other residents got frustrated.

"With all due respect, this is about all of us, not just about you," one resident said.

"You’re seeming to be speaking for a lot of people when you shouldn’t be," another resident responded.

David Parks, the spokesman for the I-4 Ultimate Project, would not speak to News 6 about the residents' complaints, but he did tell the group he knows that they live right in the thick of the construction.

"With nighttime work, you’re going to have bright lights You’re going to have generators to run the lights. You’re going to have backup alarms for all the heavy equipment for safety. So there’s some things that are going to generate noise that we simply can’t avoid," he said.

Parks urged the residents to sign up for updates online. If they have a complaint or damage to their homes, they should file a complaint with the project on the website.​

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.