Spruce Creek High intruder says 'he was testing the system,' video shows

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The intruder who breached Spruce Creek High School campus security and entered a classroom told the school resource officer he was "testing the system," according to body camera video of the arrest.

Deputies said Derek Marlowe, 51, rode his bike past an employee who was checking vehicles and students coming onto campus on Friday at 8:37 a.m. A school staff member who saw Marlowe used his cellphone to call the campus adviser to report the incident but never called it in through the school radio, a report said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a code red should have been initiated at that point.

"Somebody screwed up, really simple," Chitwood said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of Marlowe's arrest, the day after the school district acknowledge security protocols had not been followed.

According to the arrest report, Marlowe was highly intoxicated and had a pocketknife.



In the video, Marlowe can been seen slurring his words and wearing sunglasses until the school resource officer removes them.

"What are you doing here on campus?" the school resource officer asks.

"I just rode in and see some kids that I knew," Marlowe said.

Questioned further, Marlowe told the school resource officer he had been "testing the system."

The school resource officer turned to school staff and said, "This is no good. How did - did anybody see him get on campus?"

A school employee said, "The campus advisor says he was riding a bike and then the next thing you know, he walks into (teacher's) class."



The school resource officer appeared to be frustrated with the breach and with Marlowe.

Talking to his supervisor, the SRO said he was "extremely pissed right now." He told Marlowe "I have zero tolerance for this."

In the video, the campus monitor can be heard telling the SRO that Marlowe entered through the front gate.

"The School District is reviewing the multiple lapses in campus security that allowed Marlowe to trespass on school grounds and enter a classroom while class was in session," the district said in an email. "The school resource deputy responded immediately when he was alerted of Marlowe's presence in the school."

Marlowe is charged with trespassing on school grounds, campus disruption and disorderly conduct.

