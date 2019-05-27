St. Cloud historian replaces unmarked graves of veterans with new headstones

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud historian replaced unmarked graves of veterans with new headstones Monday.

Larisa Roderick wanted to honor veterans who may not have been recognized for their service.

The veterans were buried in unmarked graves.

Some of them were buried more than 100 years ago.

At a service at Mount Peace Cemetery, 26 veterans got new military headstones.

Some the veterans served in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.

One of the new headstones belongs to a Civil War Veteran who was the first person buried at the cemetery.

St. Cloud was created as a retirement colony for Union veterans, according to Roderick.

The city is called Soldier City.



