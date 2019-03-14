St. Cloud officer causes DUI crash while in patrol vehicle, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Cloud police officer had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he caused a crash while driving in his patrol vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Partin Settlement Road.

Troopers said witnesses told them that Timothy Warren, 2, was driving recklessly toward U.S. Highway 192, then failed to slow down while approaching stopped traffic, causing him to hit the back of another vehicle while going between 30 and 35 mph.

The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles, according to FHP. None of the other drivers were injured.

Warren told troopers that he was off duty and was driving his department-owned Ford Explorer home from his shift.

While he was being transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries related to the crash, Warren became aggressive, threw medical equipment to the ground and struggled to maintain his balance, according to the report.

Troopers said they could smell alcohol on Warren's breath, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he spoke with a slur.

Warren admitted to being in the crash but could not recall exactly how it happened, the report said. He denied having any knowledge about an open container of alcohol that was found in his vehicle, according to authorities.

Warren was found to have a blood alcohol content of .247 and .245 in two separate breath tests taken about three hours after the crash, the report said.

Records show Warren was arrested on a DUI charge and also received other citations related to the crash.

Warren has been placed on paid leave while an internal affairs investigation is conducted. He was hired by the St. Cloud Police Department in 2010 and most recently worked as an accreditation manager.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.