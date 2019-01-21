Police searching for St. Cloud gunman believed to be armed, dangerous

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Two people were shot in the Sugar Mill subdivision in St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officials with the St. Cloud Police Department said officers arrived at a home on Cross Creek Court after receiving reports around 3:30 p.m. that shots had been fired.

When police arrived, they found two people shot several times outside the home. A man in his late 50s was dead and a woman in her late 40s was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officers said.

It’s unclear what the relationship between the victims was, but police said they are searching for a person of interest, Rafael Primera (pictured below), who is believed to be the husband of the female victim and live at the home.

Officers said Primera, who should be considered armed and dangerous, drives a silver Mazda with license plate 267RFL.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

