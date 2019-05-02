Starbucks recalls 263,000 Bodum French presses over laceration risk

Starbucks - The coffee chain is offering all customers a free INDIVISIBLE wristband on Nov. 6 at all company-owned shops.

Starbucks is recalling Bodum French presses made with recycled parts because they could break, cutting or puncturing the skin of users, CBS News reported.

Starbucks has received nine such reports of the coffee plunger's knob breaking, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries. Eight of the reports were in the United States.

The coffee chain is recalling 236,000 of the French presses sold nationwide and online from November 2016 to January 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Made in Portugal, the recalled product measures about 9 inches high and 4 inches wide, and has the number 011063549 printed on a white label on the bottom of its base.

Consumers should stop using the presses and contact Starbucks about how to obtain a refund in the form of store credit. Consumers can call Starbucks at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday or online at www.starbucks.com and click on "Customer Service" at the bottom of the page and then select "Starbucks" under "Recall Information" for further details.

