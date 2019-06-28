Starving puppy recovering after being abandoned by owner on roadside armchair

A puppy was found starving and abandoned on the side of a road in a broken armchair, according to animal control officers.

Sharon Norton, an animal control officer for the Brookhaven Police Department in Mississippi, posted photos in a public Facebook group describing what she found.

Norton said, “I get a message this morning to go check out this dog that's in the chair, this is what I pulled up and seen. To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy. But one day Karma will meet up with you.”

The photos show the frail puppy on the armchair on the side of a road with a discarded TV nearby.

Norton said she fed the puppy treats before taking him to get checked out.

Norton, who named the puppy Lazy Boy Gatson, because of the street name he was found on, said, “He was transported over to our local no-kill shelter Brookhaven Animal Rescue Lady. Lazy Boy Gatson is now on his way to his foster home.”

Norton said Gatson is very underweight, has hair loss, a few scrapes and intestinal parasites he’s being treated for.

“He’s a very loving and friendly guy,” Norton added. “He wants to stay right beside you and constantly be loved on. We are currently taking applications on him. You can email info@barl.net for an adoption application or call 601-757-4367 and leave a message. He has received several applications.”

