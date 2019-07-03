State attorney to decide charges against Florida woman who turned in husband's guns

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida state attorney is set to announce Tuesday whether a woman will face charges after handing in her husband's guns to authorities after his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Courtney Irby spent six days in jail on charges of armed burglary and grand theft after she brought the guns from her husband's apartment to the Lakeland Police. Joseph Irby was spending one day in jail at the time, accused of trying to run her over.

The couple is divorcing. She had obtained a temporary injunction against him and told police her husband wouldn't turn in the guns himself.

Polk County State Attorney Brian Haas will address the media at 4:15 p.m. to announce his decisions regarding the charges against both Joseph and Courtney Irby.

Brian had 21 days to make the decision but because of the July Fourth holiday decided not to delay.

The arrest sparked immediate backlash and fear that it would deter victims of domestic violence from coming forward.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted that her arrest was "ridiculous." Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, called it "horrific."

High-profile Orlando attorney John Morgan posted on his Facebook page that he would represent Courtney Irby for free.

According to Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel, domestic violence situations are five times more likely to end in death when firearms are involved.

