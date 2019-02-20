Step aside Botox, there's a new injectable neurotoxin in town

Botox has been the not-so-secret secret that celebrities use to keep their faces looking fresh to death instead of looking like the Crypt Keeper, so it's not surprising that the cosmetic trend has left the Hollywood Hills and will soon be available almost anywhere.

Botox has become so recognizable thanks to pop culture moments like "Real Housewives" throwing Botox parties and reality TV makeover shows featuring the procedure, that Botox has become one of the only options for people who would like a few lines washed away from their face. That is, until something new and shiny hit the market.

The FDA just approved a new injectable neurotoxin called Jeuveau, which has similar properties to Botox, reports Allure. The new product was approved for the "treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines," aka "frown lines."

"This is the first new brand of neurotoxin to come to the U.S. market in almost 10 years," said Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City to the magazine. "Any new approval is exciting, [and] new options for our aesthetic patients are always a welcomed addition to our therapeutic tool belt."

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, procedures that use Botox and other neurotoxin injectables have increased 28 percent since 2010 among 20- to 29-year-olds, so having more options at the dermatologist'soffice when more and more people are getting injectables is nice.

"Now, the doctors need to start trying it out in our patients to evaluate any subtle differences between Jeuveau and the other available products like Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin," Zeichner said to Allure. "Only time will tell whether it will replace the products I am currently using, but it is definitely an exciting time."

Botox has also become popular with people who suffer from chronic migraines and headaches. Discovered by people who noticed their headaches went away after they got Botox, the injectable has become a go-to for people who have migraines, but also people who grind their teeth or have sweaty palms. Unfortunately, most insurers won't pay for Botox, but there's hope for the future.

Reports say that Jeuveau should be out on the market by spring.

Graham Media Group 2019