Store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets to check for winners

SANFORD, Fla. - A store employee in Sanford has been accused of scanning lottery tickets to check for winners, according to a Sanford Police Department arrest report.

Sanford Police said an officer responded to the 1600 block of Historic Goldsboro Boulevard in reference to a theft.

Police said a supervisor told the officer he saw his employee through video surveillance remove scratch-off lottery tickets from cases.

The supervisor told police Raven Webb, 22, of Sanford, would scratch the bottom of the ticket off and uncover the barcode to scan the ticket to see if the ticket was a winner, according to the arrest report.

The supervisor said the number of lottery tickets scratched off totaled $960.

Investigators said the surveillance footage shows her removing the tickets from the case and scanning the lottery tickets.

Authorities said she would throw the lottery tickets in a trash can if they weren't winners.

Webb has been charged with grand theft.

She was transferred to the Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.