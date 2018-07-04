Storm rips through hot dog eating contest, causes damage in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. - A storm that one witness said looked like a tornado ripped through Tavares, interrupting a Fourth of July hot dog eating contest and leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

Ralph Smith, who works at Lake Tire & Auto on West Burleigh Boulevard, said the storm Wednesday afternoon caused a dumpster to be blown onto U.S. 441 and tire racks to be knocked over.

He took to Facebook Live shortly before 3:30 p.m. to document the damage.

"Some little excitement on the Fourth of July, tornado in Tavares 2018. Nobody died, just a little bit of a mess, nothing you can't clean up in an hour or so," Smith said.

That damage was nothing compared to what happened next door at Fish Camp Lake Eustis, where part of the roof caved in, sending water inside the restaurant.

A hot dog contest that was being held when the storm hit had to be cut short with the winner only downing three franks.

The Tavares Fire Department said that the weather event touched down behind a Winn Dixie on Burleigh Boulevard and caused a warehouse-type building to collapse.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials did note that the public should avoid the scene and be cautious if they encounter downed power lines.

