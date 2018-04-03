'Stranger Things' coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Things are about to get strange at Universal Orlando.

The theme park announced that the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" will be part of its 2018 Halloween Horror Nights.

The video teaser, which Universal Orlando put on YouTube, tells people to "enter the upside down."

"Stranger Things" will be coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights as well as Hollywood and Singapore.

Check out the video teaser here:

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.