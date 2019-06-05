Street racer kills innocent bystander in Ormond Beach crash, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man was street racing Tuesday afternoon when he caused a crash that killed an innocent bystander, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Authorities said Erik Worthington was racing a silver 2010 Chevrolet Camaro against another vehicle around 3:10 p.m. on North Nova Road.

Mary Spanos, who was in a Cadillac SUV, was involved in a crash with Worthington's Camaro as she was turning onto North Nova Road from Shadow Lakes Boulevard, the report said.

Spanos' SUV flipped while Worthington swerved, then sped off without stopping, according to authorities.

Police said Spanos, 73, was taken to an area hospital, where she died with family members by her side.

Worthington was arrested on charges of racing on a highway and reckless driving resulting in personal injury. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.