Structures evacuated after sinkhole opens in Ocala, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - An area of an Ocala community has been taped off after a sinkhole opened Wednesday, officials said.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews and officers with the Ocala Police Department said a perimeter had been secured around the hole and nearby structures in the Fore Ranch had been evacuated shortly after 6 p.m.

Officials said the hole was likely a result of a private irrigation water main break, but city engineers and emergency officials are still investigating.

The nearby structures were evacuated as a safety precaution, officials said.

