Student brought fake pipe bomb to Mainland High School, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A student at Mainland High School will face charges after Daytona Beach police say he brought a fake pipe bomb to school Tuesday in his backpack.

Daytona Beach Police Department public information officer Messod Bendayan said no threat was made to the school and the school resource officer confiscated the pipe bomb at 2:26 p.m.

"Our school resource officer went to investigate and discovered that a student at the school claimed to have a pipe bomb in a backpack," Bendayan said in an email. "Upon further investigation, the SRO discovered a magazine rolled tight around some pencils, giving it a cylindrical appearance similar to a pipe."

The student showed it to one other student before it was confiscated, police say.

The student was detained Tuesday and was questions. Daytona Beach police said they plan to file charges. Officials did not say what charges he will face.

Making a threat, even as a hoax, against a school, is a federal crime, according to the FBI.

