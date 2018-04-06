Student took gun, ammo to school to feel 'powerful,' 'cool,' police say

A teen is arrested on allegations of having a gun at school.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 14-year-old Winter Haven student took a gun, ammo and knives to school because he wanted to feel "powerful" and "cool," according to police.

The teen, who attends Winter Haven Christian School, was taken into custody Thursday after the gun and two knives were found inside his backpack, which was in a locker, according to police. News 6 is not naming the student because of his age.

Winter Haven police said no students or staff members were injured or threatened.

Police said they were called Wednesday afternoon about the discovery, which included a Kimel AP-9 semiautomatic pistol, 11 rounds of ammunition, a butterfly-style knife and a folding pocketknife.

According to police, the teen told investigators that he had been listening to rap music and wanted to bring the gun to feel "powerful" and "cool." The gun belongs to his father, police said.

"This should hopefully serve as a warning to any student who thinks it's cool to carry a weapon, especially on school grounds," Winter Have Police Chief Charlie Bird said. "There is absolutely no room for 'cool' when it involves any sort of weapon in a school with the recent events our country has endured."

The teen was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Polk County Detention for Juvenile Justice on one felony count of possession of a firearm on school grounds and two counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.