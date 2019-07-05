Study ranks Florida as third most dangerous state in America

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Be careful out there, Floridians.

According to WalletHub's "Safest States in America" study, Florida is the third most dangerous state in America.

The study compared all 50 states against five groups of 52 key safety indicators.

The five different kinds of safety evaluated by WalletHub were: Personal & Residential Safety, Financial Safety, Road Safety, Workplace Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Ranked No. 48, Florida’s total safety score was 36.42 with the following rankings:

Personal & Residential Safety: 40

Financial Safety: 34

Road Safety: 48

Workplace Safety: 45

Emergency Preparedness: 45

The safest state, according to WalletHub, is Minnesota with a score of 64.43, followed closely by Vermont at 64.32.

I guess we should be thankful Florida wasn’t ranked No. 50.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.