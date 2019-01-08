News

SunPass customers warned about fraudulent attempts to collect past-due tolls

Third-party contacts customers through email; SunPass says this is fraud

By Emilee Speck - Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. - SunPass is warning its customers about a possible scam targeting drivers with past-due tolls.

Customers have been contacted by third-parties to solicit payments of past due tolls using the email address SunPassNotice@ezpass-collections.net, according to a post on SunPass.com.

The email links to an alleged invoice and sends people to a website that is not affiliated with SunPass, officials said.

The fraudulent emails includes the message, “Please find the attached invoice for past due tolls that have been charged to your Sun Pass account. Failure to pay will result in a summons for court appearance within 30 days.” 

Customers are warned not to make payments solicited through email. Official toll invoices are sent only through U.S. mail.

The official and only website to make payment is www.SunPass.com or www.TollByPlate.com.

Anyone with questions regarding their account can visit SunPass.com, or contact the SunPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

