Suspect argues 'stand your ground' in shooting death of BCU football player

DeLAND, Fla. - A hearing for 26-year-old Lamont Postell started Monday with a Daytona Beach police officer who responded the night a Bethune Cookman University football player was shot to death taking the stand as a witness.

He told the judge officers tried to talk to several witnesses at Indigo Lakes Country Club, where the shooting took place during a party attended by many students from the university.

Eventually, a couple of witnesses identified the shooter as a man named "Cornbread," who matched Postell's description.

The officer said it was the day after that Postell turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the hearing, Postell's interview with detectives was played, during which he explained what happened that night at Indigo Lakes Country Club.

In the video, Postell denied shooting and killing Don'Kevious Johnson and injuring two others.

Postell is now claiming he was acting under Florida's "stand your ground" law when the shooting took place. His attorney filed a motion saying Postell was attacked first by Johnson and a friend during the party.

Postell faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 shooting.

A second part of the hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

